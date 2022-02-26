Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 915 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

