Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

