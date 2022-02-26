Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

