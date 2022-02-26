Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 99.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 544.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 43.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 96.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

NOK opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

