Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

