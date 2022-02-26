Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $436,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.05%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.