Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 281,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

