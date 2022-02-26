Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 6,465 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.