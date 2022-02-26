Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 6,465 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.