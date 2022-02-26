Matthew Fowler Sells 86,957 Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Stock

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £15,652.26 ($21,286.90).

Shares of GDR opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. genedrive plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £14.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.99.

About genedrive (Get Rating)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

