Matthew Fowler Sells 86,957 Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Stock

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £15,652.26 ($21,286.90).
Shares of GDR opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. genedrive plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £14.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.99.
About genedrive (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.