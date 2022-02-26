Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

MTTR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.98. 9,907,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 736,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matterport by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Matterport by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Matterport by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

