Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $50,736,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

