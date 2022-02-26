Matador Resources to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after buying an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

