Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $56.63. 1,741,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

