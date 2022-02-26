Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.33 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,897,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

IS stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

