Marshall Wace LLP Sells 93,654 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

