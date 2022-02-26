Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

