Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.49 Million in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

