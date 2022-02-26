Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $364,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.68 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

