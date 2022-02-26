Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 1,214 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

