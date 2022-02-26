Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.41.

MRO opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

