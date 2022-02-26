Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

