Man Group plc Sells 5,746 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in NOW by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

