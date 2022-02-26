Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

