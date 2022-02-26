Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

