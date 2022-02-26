Man Group plc Purchases 31,400 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 490.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

