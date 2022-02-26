Man Group plc Purchases 24,733 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

ATI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

