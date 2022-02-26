Man Group plc Invests $1.54 Million in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $91.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.