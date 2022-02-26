Man Group plc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

