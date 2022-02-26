Man Group plc Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Man Group plc increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in News were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,301,000 after buying an additional 208,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.34 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

