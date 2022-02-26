Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

