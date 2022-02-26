MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 5,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 549.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 52,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 83.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

