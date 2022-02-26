Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magnite by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

