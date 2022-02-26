LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

