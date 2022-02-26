LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYTS. initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.