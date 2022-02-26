LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of LXU stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.
About LSB Industries (Get Rating)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
