LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LXU stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.