LPL Financial LLC Sells 29,399 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

