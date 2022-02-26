LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

