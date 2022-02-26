LPL Financial LLC Purchases 60,188 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 31,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

