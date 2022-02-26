LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,541 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $126.59 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

