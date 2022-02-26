LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,373 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,426,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,602,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFS opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

