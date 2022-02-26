LPL Financial LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 354.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $9,533,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $18,398,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.