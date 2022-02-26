LPL Financial LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

