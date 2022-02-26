LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

