Loop Capital Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $136.23 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

