Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.57

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.57 and traded as high as C$45.12. Logistec shares last traded at C$44.50, with a volume of 4,276 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.84 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)
