Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at ATB Capital

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on L. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

L opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.20 and a one year high of C$105.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.68. The company has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678 over the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

