LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 1,706,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

