Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,431,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.