LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $106.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

