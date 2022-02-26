Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,429 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.